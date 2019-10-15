Many times, we buy food or veggies and end up throwing them out after we find them rancid. But we must remember that we are not only wasting food, but also money. There are many simple ways in which we can make the food in your fridge last longer. If you do not have a refrigerator, you can always get a fridge on rent. You can also get a washing machine on rent as well as other appliances in case you are not looking to keep these items in the long run. You will not have to worry about carrying it to the next house/city you move to.

Here are 5 tips to make food last longer in your fridge:

#1 Buy it right

The first step would, of course, be to buy fresh groceries. Be sure to check the use by or best before dates. In case of vegetables and fruits, you can always check if they are firm or if they smell fresh. Fresher goods are obviously bound to stay longer in the fridge.

#2 Prep it right

It is wise to prep ingredients the day you buy them. It will help in easy usage while cooking, and hence, avoiding wastage. If you insist on washing vegetables, ensure you dry them out completely, to avoid the formation of fungus. You could use paper towels to cover the various compartments in the fridge. This will help in absorbing extra moisture, if any and keep the food fresh.

#3 Store it right

Use air-tight containers as much as possible. This will ensure germs do not enter the food and contaminate it. Store the same curry in separate containers for prolonged use.You can take off the stems of the green chillies and store them in a glass container to use it longer. Use ziplocs to store veggies and lemons. Poultry should be washed and kept separately in the freezer to avoid cross-contamination.

#4 Place it right

Where you place food is predetermined by the manufacturers. As you know, the place below the freezer is the coldest place in the fridge, you can place whatever you feel is about to go stale. The place for dairy products is usually below the freezer. Eggs could be on the door along with yogurt/curd.

#5 Freeze it right

Use Ziplocs to store curry leaves in the freezer for up to a month. You could also grate a full coconut and store it in the freezer either in a plastic or glass container.

Bonus tip: When in doubt, just cook it

If you feel that any vegetable is about to go rancid, it is better you cook it and then store it in the fridge. This way you can save a lot of food. For example, if you have a lot of tomatoes and onions lying around, chop them and cook them in a kadai, let it cool and then store it in the refrigerator. This is a double whammy as it will save you time in preparing the next curry and avoid wastage.

Lastly, as one of the pro tips to make food last longer in the fridge, clean your refrigerator at regular intervals with a soft cloth and water. This will help avoid any microbial growth.