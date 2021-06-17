Some tragic news comes as three people have died in two separate road accidents that happened yesterday in Visakhapatnam. In one of the accidents, a 35-year-old woman passed away in the city on Wednesday, after being hit by a lorry. The woman has been identified as Jayashree Reddy, a bank employee at HDFC bank in Seethammadhara. She is a resident of Allipuram.

According to the IV Town police, Jayashree was returning back home on her two-wheeler after completing her duty. While taking the direction towards Gurudwara Highway, a speedy lorry coming from behind hit her vehicle.

Jayashree, who had severe injuries from the accident, died on the spot. On receiving information, IV town traffic police reached the spot and took the lorry driver into custody. Soon after the accident, traffic was stuck at the scene of the accident for at least half an hour. A case has been registered under IV town police station limits.

In the other road accident, a mother and her daughter died after their car was hit by a lorry in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened on Wednesday at Pulaparthi highway, Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam District. The two have been identified as 55-year-old Venkata Lakshmi and 23-year-old Kavya.

According to the Yelamanchili rural police, three members of a family, who are native of Chemudu Lanka village, Almur Mandal in Godavari district, were traveling in a car to Visakhapatnam. The car hit a lorry which was still beside the road at Pulparthi road.

While mother and daughter died on spot, the third person, Srinivasa Rao incurred severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Vizag. The family is said to be residents of Ushodaya Junction in MVP Colony. While Kavya was studying medicine, Srinivasa Rao worked as a Principal in a private college. A case has been filed by the Yelamanchili Rural Police.

Of late, more and more road accidents have been happening in Visakhapatnam, especially on the National Highway and the police have been trying to limit such incidents by installing barricades to control the speeds of the vehicles.