As the theatres have made a comeback, so have movies on the big screen. OTT might be our comfort zone, but nothing can beat the experience of watching a movie in a crowded theatre. With many movies from many Indian languages releasing this week, you are going to have an entertainment-packed weekend. Watch these theatrical releases coming this first week of May at the theatres near you.

Scroll down for a list of theatrical releases this first week of May.

Telugu

There are three Telugu movies releasing this Friday, 6 May 2022. Ashoka Vanmlo Arjuna Kalyanam starring Vishwaksen and Rukshar Dhillon in lead roles. The movie is directed by Vidyasagar Chinta. Jayamma Panchayati starring Suma Kanakala in the lead role, is directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. Bhala Thandhanana starring Ramchandra Raju, Catherine Tresa in lead role, is directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri.

Kannada

Three Kannada movies are making their way to the theatres this Friday. Firstly, Dwimukha starring Praveen Atharva, Vijay Chandra in lead roles, is directed by Madhu Shrikaar. Takkar directed by Raghu Shastry stars, Sadhu Kokila, Manoj Kumar, Bhajarangi Loki, Ranjani Raghavan, and Sumithra in lead roles. Avatara Purusha starring Ashika Ranganath, Sharan, Sringar Kitty in lead roles, is directed by Suni.

Hindi

Mere Desh Ki Dharti directed by Faraz Haider stars the Mirzapur fame, Divyendu along with Anupriya Goenka in lead role. The drama is produced by Vaishali Sarwankar under the banner Carnival Motion Pictures.

English

Journey To China: The Mystery of the Dragon Seal is directed by Oleg Stepchenko. The cast of the movie includes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan in prominent roles. Jackie Chan is also the producer of the movie. The English movie is also releasing in Telugu this Friday, 6 May 2022.

Tamil

Four Tamil movies are hitting the screens this Friday. Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie Shankar, and Anika Surendran in lead role, is directed by Seenu Ramasamy. Releasing on 5 May 2022, Ayngaran is directed by Ravi Arasu. The cast of the movie includes GV Praksah and Mahima Nambiar in lead role. The third Tamil movies releasing this week is Koogle Kuttappa directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanam. The cast of the movie includes KS Ravikumar, Tharshana, and Losliya in lead roles. A ram Gopal Varma movie is heading to the theatres this week. Kadhal Kadhalthan stars, Apsara Rani, Naina Ganguly and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles.

Other Languages

Three Marathi movies, namely Lagan, Bhonga, and Gulhar are releasing this Friday. Two Gujarati movies, Nayika Devi, Kolkatar Harry along with one Bengali movie, Mini are set for a theatrical release. Only one Malayalam movie Kshanikam is releasing this Friday at the theatres.

Let us know in the comments below which of these theatrical releases of first week of May tops your checklist.