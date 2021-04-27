Last updated 1 hour ago

Pawan Kalyan’s highly successful courtroom drama Vakeel Saab is all geared up for its OTT release. The film, which had its theatrical release on 9 April 2021, has been garnering praise from all corners. It was originally slated to release last year on 15 May 2020 but was postponed due to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally, the makers of the movie had indicated that it would be made available on an OTT platform only after 50 days of its theatrical release, some time in May 2021. But keeping in mind the rising number of Covid-19 cases, and people’s unwillingness to go to theatres, the film’s OTT release has been pushed further ahead.

Vakeel Saab will have its OTT release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 30 April 2021. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is a remake of the hit 2016 Hindi film ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a lawyer, which was portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. Shruti Hassan appears as the protagonist’s wife in the movie.

Despite a limited theatrical release, Vakeel Saab enjoyed a great run in the cinemas, earning well over 100 crores, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Now, with its OTT release announced, Vakeel Saab can go on to earning even more by reaching a much wider audience.

In the meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is recovering from Covid-19 after having tested positive on 16 April 2021.