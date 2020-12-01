Tenet is finally coming to India! The hugely-awaited Hollywood flick will be hitting the theatres in India on 4 December. Expected to be a big day for theatres, Tenet will be the first big release in India post the COVID-induced lockdown. With theatres in Vizag too gearing up to welcome Tenet from Friday, fans in the city seem to be thrilled to witness Christopher Nolan’s magic on the big screen once again.

“It’s been more than nine months since I last watched a movie in a theatre. Being a movie buff, I’ve been eagerly waiting to get back to the theatres and who better than Christopher Nolan to make the experience all the more special? Tenet has been on my watchlist ever since the trailer was released and now that the theatres in Vizag are set to screen the film, I can’t wait for Friday!” shares Naveen Kumar.

Another movie enthusiast from the city, Deepak P, also looks all in readiness for Friday. “Christopher Nolan is my favourite director. Right from Batman Begins, I have watched his movies in theatres. With the pandemic gripping us, I feared that I might miss out on catching Tenet in theatres. Thankfully, theatres in Vizag are gearing up to screen Tenet from Friday and my streak is not going to break anytime soon.”

Jagadamba, Cinepolis (Madhurawada), CMR and Varun Inox are among the theatres that will be screening Tenet in Vizag from Friday. With the audience expected to turn up in decent numbers, the theatres have been taking several precautions to ensure safety at the cinema hall. “We will be operating with only 50% occupancy and following the guidelines issued by the centre. The audience will have to mandatorily wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Within the hall, a seat in-between two individuals will be left empty. Also, individuals aged below 10 years and above 65 years will not be allowed,” a source from CMR Inox said.

Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead role alongside Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

Watch the trailer of Tenet here: