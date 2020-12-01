Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is racing towards the season finale. With only seven participants – Abijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, Avinash, Harika, Monal, and Sohel left in the reality show, tension loomed over the house. Following the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 tradition, Monday’s episode of the reality show saw five contestants being nominated for elimination from the house this week. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers to save their favourite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the housemates were called into the garden area to go through an open nomination process. Surprising the viewers, Harika nominated Abijeet. She added that the latter had denied taking part in the previous week’s task. She further nominated Avinash and noted that the Comedian had unnecessarily availed the eviction free pass. The episode witnessed arguments between Akhil and Monal, and Akhil and Avinash. At the end of the nominations, Abijeet, Harika, Monal, Akhil, and Avinash stood at the risk of getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu this week.

The voting lines, which were thrown open on Monday night, will remain open until Friday night.

Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in week 13 of Bigg Boss Telugu 4:

Abijeet: 8886658204

Akhil: 8886658215

Avinash: 8886658218

Harika: 8886658208

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Viewers can also choose to cast their votes online via Disney+Hotstar to save their favourite contestant from elimination.

The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4: