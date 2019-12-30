Temperatures drop as winter intensifies in Visakhapatnam

With the winter intensifying, Visakhapatnam has been reeling under the cold northeastern winds that have marked a dip in the temperatures in the port city significantly. Combined with the moisture-laden winds blowing in from the sea, the northeastern winds have caused a further drop in the mercury levels. The temperatures recorded at the airport were at 18.4 degrees during the day. Residents living in the suburbs have been facing added troubles as compared to the people living within the city limits. While it is common for the city to experience cold weather during the months of November and December, the cold winds that have been incoming over the last two days have caused trouble to sensitive groups – especially children and the elderly.

Hilly regions, including Kancherapalem, Kailasapuram, Madhusudan Nagar, Kasturi Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, and Singalammapuram, have been experiencing colder weather as compared to their urban counterparts. Dense fog in the morning has been a deterrent to students and working professionals travelling in the mornings. Many residents have been lighting bonfires early in the morning to deal with the dip in temperatures. Students and professionals have been stepping out of their homes armed with winter wear to deal with the sudden influx of cold winds.

This week’s forecast predicts that the temperatures at night will remain between 18-21 degrees Celsius while the mornings would experience slight respite at 25-26 degrees Celsius. It may be noted that in November this year, Chintapalle recorded single-digit temperatures, marking the onset of winter in Visakhapatnam.