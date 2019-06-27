Popular Telugu actress-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away at 75

Veteran Telugu actress-director G Vijaya Nirmala passed away after suffering from an age-related illness. Aged 75, the popular celebrity breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. She is survived by husband Krishna, son Naresh, and stepchildren, one of whom is actor Mahesh Babu.

Taking to Twitter, her son Naresh wrote, “I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75.”

“Her body will be kept at our residence (Nanakramguda) today from 11 am Her final rites will be held tomorrow, that is, 28.6.2019. Further information will be updated,” he further informed.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Vijaya Nirmala began her career in films as a child-artist and went on to make over 200 appearances in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Eventually, she even donned the director’s hat and helmed about 44 films. Notably, Vijaya Nirmala entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002 as the female director of the most number of films. She was also honoured with Raghupathi Venkaiah award in 2008 for her contributions to the film industry. A few of her memorable films include Saakshi, Poola Rangadu, Alluri Seetarama Raju, Tata Manavadu, Buddimantudu, and Devudu Chesina Manushulu among others.

Her demise has left the film fraternity in shock. Several film celebrities have taken to social media to express grief over the sad occurrence.

Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 27, 2019

A terrible day for my family. A pioneer, a legend and most importantly my mother like personality, #VijayaNirmala Garu made her way to the God. May her soul rest in peace. #Ripvijayanirmalagaru — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) June 27, 2019

An inspiration, legend, a person who thought ahead of time and was one among the first to challenge and dominate the male centric era of films; will live as long as films live. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru pic.twitter.com/bCyzLCxZxv — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 27, 2019

Saddened that Smt Vijaya Nirmala garu is no more. As an actor and a Director, her contribution to the Entertainment industry has been enormous. Her support and guidance to the family, friends and industry will be missed. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru pic.twitter.com/IhTZFDGiuH — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) June 27, 2019

Vijaya Nirmala garu was a pillar to this industry, from acting to film-making her work has inspired many. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the art. My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu, @ItsActorNaresh and their entire family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) June 27, 2019