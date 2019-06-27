Popular Telugu actress-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away at 75

vijaya nirmala passes away

Veteran Telugu actress-director G Vijaya Nirmala passed away after suffering from an age-related illness. Aged 75, the popular celebrity breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. She is survived by husband Krishna, son Naresh, and stepchildren, one of whom is actor Mahesh Babu.

Taking to Twitter, her son Naresh wrote, “I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75.”

“Her body will be kept at our residence (Nanakramguda) today from 11 am Her final rites will be held tomorrow, that is, 28.6.2019. Further information will be updated,” he further informed.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Vijaya Nirmala began her career in films as a child-artist and went on to make over 200 appearances in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Eventually, she even donned the director’s hat and helmed about 44 films. Notably, Vijaya Nirmala entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2002 as the female director of the most number of films. She was also honoured with Raghupathi Venkaiah award in 2008 for her contributions to the film industry. A few of her memorable films include Saakshi, Poola Rangadu, Alluri Seetarama Raju, Tata Manavadu, Buddimantudu, and Devudu Chesina Manushulu among others.

Her demise has left the film fraternity in shock. Several film celebrities have taken to social media to express grief over the sad occurrence.

