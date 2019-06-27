YS Jagan orders legal action against Chandrababu Naidu over loss incurred in power dealings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan, on Wednesday, ordered legal action against his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu for the alleged wrongdoings of the previous government which caused massive loss to the state’s exchequer.

The Chief Minister alleged that dubious deals were agreed upon in the previous regime in regard to the purchase of solar and wind power. Citing irregularities in power purchase agreements that led to a loss of Rs 2636 crore, the CM, while holding a review meeting with officials in Amaravati, ordered legal action against the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other authorities involved. YS Jagan questioned why Chandrababu Naidu had to purchase power at a higher price instead of opting for competitive bidding.

Reportedly, Jagan ordered for the recovery of the money from the people responsible for the irregularities. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to form a sub-committee to probe into the matter. The committee will look into 30 issues from the previous regime and receive the support of Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Crime Investigation Department and the Vigilance Enforcement Department in doing the same.

The Chief Minister formed another committee for renegotiating the deals with solar and wind power companies. He said if necessary, the agreements will even be cancelled.