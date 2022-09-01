There is that one childhood favourite movie of our favourite star that can never get boring no matter how many times we re-watch it! Bringing back those days, the theatres witnessed the re-release of some major blockbusters on the occasion of the actors’ birthdays. Starting off with Mahesh Babu’s mass blockbuster, Pokiri. Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa and Thammudu carried forward the trend to celebrate his birthday. While there are many movies that got the audiences to cheer and whistle, there are a select few that found a permanent place in the hearts of the fans.

Here is a list of Telugu movies of our favourite actors we wish are considered for a re-release on their birthdays.

Prabhas- Chatrapathi

Starring Prabhas and Shriya Saran, this action drama has just the right amount of ‘Tollywood macho’ and can definitely pack a punch. Powerful dialogues topped off by a great background score by MM Keeravani make this a must-watch on the big screen.

Ram Charan- Magadheera

A modern-day storyline that transforms into a period romance, this film took us into a different world. The lead pair’s (Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal) performance and a musical album for the ages by MM Keeravani give this movie the unmistakable stamp of an SS Rajamouli directorial.

Ravi Teja- Idiot

One of Ravi Teja’s early hits that established him as the Mass Maharaja he is today, Idiot is a fan favourite. Hilarious comedy scenes and songs like Choopulto Guchi are some highlights. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Allu Arjun- Julayi

A cleverly twisted plot based on Ravi(Allu Arjun) and Bittu’s(Sonu Sood) incidental meeting and a unique turn on the whole hero-bad guy dynamic by Trivikram makes Julayi unique. The comedy bits with Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam along with Devi Sri Prasad’s music make Julayi a memorable watch.

Jr NTR- Simhadri

Yet another SS Rajamouli film, this box office blockbuster with Jr NTR is the perfect blend of quintessential action sequences and iconic dialogues. A whole lot of whistles and paper throwing at the theatres once again, wouldn’t be quite surprising. Ankita Javeri, Venu Madhav and Brahmanandam play prominent roles. The soundtrack is produced by MM Keeravani.

Balakrishna- Legend

Directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Legend is the ultimate larger-than-life mass masala cinema that we Tollywood fans love and crave. Full of impactful dialogues and scenes, it would make a great re-release that will make the audience stand up and hoot.

Nagarjuna- Shiva

Considered a Ram Gopal Varma masterpiece, Shiva brought a whole different dimension to Tollywood action. Nagarjuna, Raghuvaran and Amala Akkineni play the lead roles in the film. This would be a treat to watch not just for the 90s kids but for a new generation altogether if it were to hit the theatres again!

Let us know if you wish to add any other Telugu movies that must have a re-release at the theatres. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.