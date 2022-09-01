Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is soon hitting the screens, and the excitement has only been increasing among the fans of the biggest Telugu reality show. With the previous season being a non-stop special, this season has been reversed back to its original television format, while the 24-hour live telecast will continue to air on Disney+ Hotstar. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show for the fourth consecutive time. Check out the list of contestants who will be participating in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, which will begin airing on Star Maa on 4 September 2022, has already been creating headlines for the list of participants and what new additions the makers are adding to the new season. It is to be believed that besides celebrity contestants, commoners will also be taking part. The selected participants have already been placed in quarantine ahead of its premiere.

Singer Revanth, RJ Surya, AdiReddy, Shrihan, Geethu, Abhinaya Sri, Sudeepa, Neha, Vasanthi, Adithya Keerthi, Sri Satya, Rohit and Marina, Tanmay, Chalaki Chanti, TV 9 anchor Aarohi, and many others are expected to take part this year. The official list of contestants is yet to be made by the organisers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6.

Disney+Hotstar launched the first glimpse of the show on Vinayaka Chavithi, showcasing the contestants’ opening performances, the Bigg Boss house and presenter Nagarjuna, all set to bring on the drama.

The most sensational Telugu show is back! Here’s the first glimpse of #BiggBossTelugu6 🔥 The craziest ride will begin with #BBLiveOnHotstar on September 4.@iamnagarjuna #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/6a9jnwLkbr — Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) August 31, 2022

Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop which ended earlier this year had a different concept, where the house of the participants was live for 24 hours. Bindhu Madhavi lifted the title trophy, to become the first-ever woman to win the title of this Telugu reality show.

