Last updated 21 hours ago

The Telangana State Government has announced a 10-day complete lockdown across the state, with effect from tomorrow, 12 May 2021. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting at the residence of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao. Lockdown relaxations permit movement between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM for essentials only.

The State Cabinet has decided to impose #lockdown for 10 days starting 10 am tomorrow. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities. The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring #Covid19 vaccine. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 11, 2021

The southern state is currently undergoing a curfew with restrictions freezing movement post 12:00 PM. With rumors of a complete lockdown doing the rounds in the state, the Chief Minister had earlier rubbished the allegations and said that a lockdown would make it difficult for the poor people and would deeply impact the state economically.

With Andhra Pradesh and Telangana being the only South Indian states that had not implemented a complete lockdown, pressure had been building from several corners to impose a complete lockdown. It was being argued that the partial lockdowns and curfews were showing very less impact. Now, the Telangana State Government has turned towards imposing a complete lockdown.

Also, the Telangana State Government, along with several other states like Orissa and Andhra Pradesh, have come forward with an international tender to procure vaccines. Domestic procurement of vaccines has turned a scarcity hence forcing the States to procure the jabs manufactured across the world.