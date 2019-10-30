Five teens arrested for commiting daylight burglaries in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam police, on Tuesday, nabbed a gang of five for committing daylight burglaries in the city. All the members of the gang, accused in about 10 theft cases, are below 20 years of age, with two of them being juveniles.

The accused have been identified as K. Shyam Kumar (19) and M. Badri (19) from Visakhapatnam, B. Siva Sairam (19), of Warangal district, and two juveniles aged 17 and 16. Reportedly, the members, who were addicted to drugs and alcohol, took to crime to support their habits and lead an expensive lifestyle.

As per the details revealed by Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena at the press conference held on Tuesday, the five-member gang targeted houses in the deserted areas of Kancharapalem, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, and the city airport. Picking on the houses that remained locked during the daytime, the youngsters would break in and steal cash, gold, and other valuables.

The police, based on the CCTV footage collected from the crime spots, took the gang members into custody and seized 215 grams of gold, 416.5 grams of silver, Rs 60,500 cash and a mobile phone from them. While the juveniles were sent to correction homes, the remaining three members were sent to remand for involving in the burglaries