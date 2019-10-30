Former TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy arrested in Anantapur

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy, along with a few other TDP members, was arrested by police in Anantapur on Wednesday. The senior politician was taken into custody to restrict him from going to Venkatapuram village in Bukkarayasamudram Mandal of Anantapur district. The arrest led to tension at the spot as several TDP members had found fault with the police action and resented the treatment handed over to their leader. Mr. Reddy too got into a heated argument with the police before entering their van.

Recently, a few people had place stone slabs around the house of TDP leader Kuruba Nagaraju in the village, drawing tensions between the members of TDP and the ruling YSRCP. Learning about the same, JC Diwakar Reddy, along with Bandaru Sravani, left for Venkatapuram village in a bid to resolve the issue. However, the Anantapur police halted the politician’s vehicle midway and arrested him.

The police stated that the land dispute issue between the concerned parties was in court and the recent instance, where stone slabs were placed around the house, was taken to the notice of Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). Sensing a possible disruption to law and order in Venkatapuram village with the visit of Mr. Reddy, the police officials obstructed the TDP members from entering the disputed site and proceeded with the arrest of the leader.