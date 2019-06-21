TDP will be back: Chandrababu Naidu responds to leaders leaving party

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has responded to four of his Rajya Sabha members switching sides to Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and Garikipati Mohan Rao defected to BJP on Thursday, bringing TDP’s strength in the upper house to just two members.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently vacationing in Europe, assured the party’s supporters and members that there is nothing to worry about. The former Chief Minister cited his fight for Andhra Pradesh’s rights as the reason behind the MPs moving to BJP. “The reason behind TDP differing with BJP was to achieve Special Status for AP which was left in the lurch post-bifurcation. It would have been easy for me to remain friendly with BJP while betraying the future of AP and its crores of people. I didn’t do that. All my life, I have strived for the good of people and will continue to do so regardless of being in power or not. TDP MPs joining BJP today is the result of my fight for AP’s rights. They had their own personal agendas to address,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that the crises were not new to him, Naidu reminded that the party had stood strong in spite of facing similar situations in the past. “These crises situations are not new to me, not new to the party. Earlier, many said TDP is dead. Many said TDP is a closed chapter. Many said leaders are deserting the party and that it will be gone and buried. We never gave up. We came back,” the TDP Chief noted.

The veteran politician further said the party had a massive support system and history would repeat itself. “We have lakhs of Karyakarthas and crores of Telugu people behind us. History will repeat itself. There is nothing to worry. TDP will be back,” he wrote.