Eastern Naval Command celebrates International Day of Yoga in Vizag

International Day of Yoga (IDY) was celebrated at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), where nearly 20,000 naval personnel including defence civilians and their family members enthusiastically participated in Yoga programmes on 21 Jun 19. Personnel onboard other ships and submarines at sea also practised Yoga as part of the celebration. In Vizag, Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC and Mrs Devina Jain joined the families of Eastern Fleet during the Yoga session.

The Yoga session started with the opening prayer and was followed by standing and sitting yoga postures, pranayama, breathing techniques followed by meditation, which was based on the common yoga protocol released by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Along with Vizag, all units under the ENC spread across the Eastern Seaboard from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu participated in various Yoga related activities. Special Yoga sessions were also conducted in unique forms and places including Aqua Yoga in the swimming pool, Airfield Yoga at INS Dega, Hilltop Yoga at Dolphin Hill, Drill Yoga on the Parade Ground at INS Circars, Yoga in Hospital at INHS Kalyani and Yoga in residential cum community centres.

Special yoga related quizzes and competitions, lectures by yoga experts for adopting Yoga as a way of life were also organized as part of the International Day of Yoga. All personnel resolved to make yoga a way of life.