Kabir Singh review: Twitter heaps praise on Shahid Kapoor and the film

Kabir Singh has hit the screens on Friday amid much hype and frenzy. The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, after catching the audience’s attention with its trailers and songs, seems to be set the box office on fire, if the Kabir Singh review by Twitter is anything to go by. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had helmed the original version as well.

Kabir Singh review on Twitter:

#KabirSingh is a ASTOUNDING. Extraordinary saga of Love & Heartbreak. @shahidkapoor best film, delivered a national award winning performance. Fantastic screenplay & dialogues. Brilliant direction, @Advani_Kiara looks & act lovely. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 #KabirSinghReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2019

#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

Take a bow @shahidkapoor… What a performance 👌👌👏👏 Loved you in Kaminey & Udta Punjab but For me #KabirSingh is your best performance so far. @Advani_Kiara you nailed it. Lovely & Excellent performance 👏✨🎉#KabirSinghReview — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is terrific. The performances will remain with you for a long long time. Outstanding. @shahidkapoor is so so good. Body language, eyes, delivery – so much conviction in each beat. @Advani_Kiara is superb. Blown away. — Aseem Arora (@aseem_arora) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh stirs up a gamut of emotions as @shahidkapoor gives a career defining performance. @Advani_Kiara is terrific. 👏👏👏 @imvangasandeep revels in taking you on a roller coaster ride through his world of obsession, addiction and passionate love. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 20, 2019

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh … only because its so bloody good! 💥 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a RUSH of ADRENALINE, EMOTION, RAGE and LOVE! @shahidkapoor buy a new home to house all the best actor trophies! 👏👏👏 Performance of a lifetime! @Advani_Kiara is BRILLIANT n VULNERABLE! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde @MuradKhetani @TSeries for a SUPER HIT — Milap (@zmilap) June 20, 2019

Bravo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @shahidkapoor …. ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCE 💕💥, so far in #KabirSingh … Rebel, Lover, Intense…carries the film EXCELLENTLY on his shoulders. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 You raise the bar & nail it BIIIG TIME with your praiseworthy act 💐🎊💕💥 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor ‘s best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai 😍 An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

First half of Kabir Singh is over and omg someone please give Shahid Kapoor every single award out there. What a performance, mindblown 🤯 #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor Go watch! @Advani_Kiara — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) June 20, 2019