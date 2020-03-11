TDP to field candidate for Rajya Sabha, forces contest with YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday, announced that the party will be fielding its candidate for Rajya Sabha. Stating that the decision was taken to uphold the democratic process, Mr. Naidu informed that senior leader Varla Ramaiah will be entering the fray as the TDP candidate for Rajya Sabha.

While the TDP currently has only 23 MLAs in the 175-member state assembly, the move to field its candidate prompts the authorities to conduct polling for Rajya Sabha. With 43 votes being the bare minimum to win a Rajya Sabha seat, the main opposition virtually stands little chance to win the polls.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu said that the party wouldn’t approach anyone for votes. Saying that he didn’t expect any cross-voting, he stated that the YSRCP legislators can support the TDP candidate for Rajya Sabha if they are unhappy with the current government’s rule.

Earlier, the YSRCP announced four of its candidates for as many seats in Rajya Sabha. Parimal Nathwani, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, and realtor Alla Ayodhya Rami were declared as the ruling party’s candidates for the upper house. The four individuals are slated to file nominations on Wednesday.

The four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will fall vacant on 9 April, when the outgoing members will retire at the end of their six-year term.