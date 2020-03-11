Varun Tej wraps up Vizag schedule for his upcoming film

Actor Varun Tej, who had hit the screens with Gaddalakonda Ganesh last year, will be seen donning the role of a boxer in his upcoming film, which is touted to be a sports drama. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film’s shooting has been taking place in Vizag over the past few days. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Varun Tej shared that the film’s unit has wrapped up the shooting schedule in Vizag.

Wrapped up the vizag schedule!!

Had a great time shooting there..#VT10 pic.twitter.com/qTIHfHDw9B — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 11, 2020

The film had gone on to the sets in Vizag in February this year.

Back to sets!

Day 1 in vizag..

Need all your love!!🤗🤗🤗#VT10 pic.twitter.com/3C35pZXqsE — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 24, 2020

The rising talent was last seen as a brawny gangster in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which had come as the Telugu remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda. In 2019, the actor had even struck gold with F2: Fun & Frustration.

Earlier this year, his cousin Sai Dharam Tej had also shot for his upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better in Vizag. The actor was spotted filming for a few crucial scenes at GITAM (Deemed to be University), Beach Road, and Kailasagiri.