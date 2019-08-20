The magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been one of the most eagerly awaited Telugu films in recent times. Starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role and directed by Surender Reddy, the movie has been made on a massive scale. Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, the filmmakers released the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on 20 August, two days before the birthday of Chiranjeevi. At the end of the teaser, the makers also revealed the release date of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Watch the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here:

The teaser, which has been released at a special event in Mumbai, has already taken social media by storm. With a voiceover by Pawan Kalyan, the teaser has packed a solid punch to move the fans to a frenzy. And by the looks of the teaser, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy looks to have a spectacle in store for the fans.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the biopic of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who had led the first rebellion against the British rule in India. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features a slew of superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah among others. The film is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Release date:

Ending multiple speculations, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which went on floors a few years ago, now has an official release date. The film will be hitting the screens on 2 October 2019, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. It may be noted that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will simultaneously release in the languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.