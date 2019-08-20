Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting phone numbers of contestants in the fifth week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 has entered its fifth week. With Rohini getting evicted from the house in the latest round of elimination, the show now has 12 contestants. On Monday, the contestants were asked to nominate two of their fellow housemates for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week. While Ali Reza, who is the current captain of the house, was safe from nomination while Shiva Jyothi was nominated directly for breaking the nomination rules last week. At the end of the nomination process, as many as seven contestants- Shiva Jyothi, Ashu Reddy, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Mahesh Vitta- stood at the risk of being eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. Viewers can save their favourite Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestants from elimination by voting through a missed call to the given phone numbers or by casting their votes online.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting phone numbers:

All seven contestants have been assigned specific phone numbers. The voting lines were opened after Monday’s episode.

Contestant Number Contestant Name Contestant Voting Phone Number 1 Shiva Jyothi 8466 996 701 3 Ashu Reddy 8466 996 703 5 Himaja 8466 996 705 6 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 8 Baba Bhaskar 8466 996 708 9 Punarnavi Bhupalam 8466 996 709 12 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712

Voting on Hotstar for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu:

Install Hotstar App through Playstore.

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook account.

Search for Bigg Boss Telugu

Find and select the vote option

Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, choose your favourite contestant(s) and cast your vote for them

You can either cast all your 10 votes to the same contestant or split them among multiple contestants

At the end of the voting cycle, the contestant to account for the least number of votes will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu at the end of the fifth week.