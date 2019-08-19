Visakhapatnam to host International Festival for children

An international children festival of art and culture, called The Little Model Earth 2019, is being organized in Visakhapatnam, from 1 December 2019 to 7 December 2019.

The gala event will be orchestrated by D-La Valentina, a global fashion grooming agency, in association with the AP Tourism Department. Seventy-five participants from twenty countries are expected to be a part of the event. The teaser launch event for the festival was held in the city on Sunday. Addressing the press, Valentina Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of D-La Valentina, said that the sole purpose, of the festival, is to offer a global platform for children, across the world, to showcase their talent in Visakhpatnam.

“The six-day event will comprise of several rounds which include the talent round, interviews with the international jury and other levels. Boys and girls, from 4 years to 17 years old can take part in the festival. Based on the age groups, the pageant will be categorized into Mini (from 4 to 7 years), Little (from 8 to 11 years), Pre-teen (from 12 to 15 years), and Teen (from 16 to 18 years)”, she further added.

