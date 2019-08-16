Efforts being made for a Swachh Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana participated in the Independence Day celebrations held in the city on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner mentioned that efforts are being made to turn Visakhapatnam as a Swachh city.

In her I-Day speech, G Srijana said, “The Swachh Bharat, Swachh Andhra Corporation, and Swachh Visakha programmes are being organised currently. The Central Government has awarded an appreciation certificate for being a litter-free and open defecation-free city. Visakhapatnam gained special recognition by bagging the fifth place in Swachh Survekshan 2016. In 2017, we stood third among 500 cities that were a part of the Swachh survey. While the GVMC won the 7th spot among 4024 municipalities in 2018, we achieved the 23rd rank in 2019.”

The GVMC Commissioner, while stating that an action plan is being implemented for Swachh Survekshan 2020, further added, “Efforts are being made to establish Visakhapatnam as a Swachh city in Swachh Survekshan 2020. Recently, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri awarded Visakhapatnam as the top city in Social Affairs category under the implementation of the Smart Campus project. In addition to the GVMC officials and personnel, the citizens too should do their bit for achieving Swacch Visakhapatnam,”

As part of the I-Day celebrations, as many as 171 employees were awarded certificates of merit by GVMC Special Officer V. Vinay Chand.