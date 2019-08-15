12 highlights from the Independence Day speech of PM Narendra Modi

In his 6th straight Independence Day speech as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the recent steps taken by the government. Of late, the government had introduced some big changes like the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A and criminalization of Triple Talaq. He also paved the way for the future, focussing on water conservation and economic growth. He extended support to the flood-affected areas of the country and said that the nation stands with those who have been impacted.

Modi’s Independence Day speeches are known to be the longest among the ones spoken by Prime Ministers since 1991 with his speeches averaging close to 8,000 words. Here are a few talking points from the speech delivered by Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day:

#1 Remembrance of those who made India free

PM Modi paid his respects to the many brave lives that were laid down for India to be freed and asks everyone to remember them.

#2 Abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A

Narendra Modi applauded the government’s move to scrap Articles 370 & 35A. He promoted the idea of “One Nation, One Constitution” and lashed out at the opposition for not backing the decision.

#3 Criminalizing Triple Talaq

Modi expressed his happiness at the criminalization of Triple Talaq in India and said that the decision is going to benefit Muslim women. He added that this decision shouldn’t be seen in any political terms.

#4 Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister stated the government’s intention to work on the Jal Jeevan Mission post the Independence Day. He informed that the government has allotted Rs. 3.6 lakh cr towards this initiative.

#5 Population Explosion

Narendra Modi mentioned in his speech how the country’s population has steeply risen in recent times and pointed out the need for awareness on the importance of birth-control and small family policy.

#6 New Infrastructure

Modi announced the government’s decision to put Rs. 100 lakh cr into the building of new roads, bridges, hospitals, etc to accelerate the development and have an infrastructure in the country fit for the 21st century.

#7 Economic Growth

Narendra Modi used this Independence Day to speak about the rapid growth in Indian Economy. He explained how the economy rose by $1 trillion in the last five years and that he is anticipating the Indian economy touching $5 trillion.

#8 Appointment of Chief of Defence Staff

PM Modi said that a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be appointed who will act as the single point of contact between the armed forces and the PM.

#9 Making India plastic-free

This Independence Day, Narendra Modi stressed on the need to reduce plastic usage and urged everyone to pledge on Oct 2 to rid the country of single-use plastic. He also welcomed ideas from startups on recycling of plastic.

#10 Promoting Indian Tourism

Prime Minister acknowledged the recent spike in people’s interest in tourism abroad but urged everyone to visit at least 15 tourist destinations before 2022, claiming that India has a lot to offer.

#11 Ministry for Jal Shakti

A Ministry for Jal Shakti has been formed, said the PM in his speech. He spoke about the need to address water conservation at the grassroots level and asked the people to engage in the programme.

#12 Reduction in fertilizers

PM Modi asked all the Indian farmers to reduce the use of fertilizers in their farms by at least 10-15%. Mentioning that the land is being ruined by over usage of chemicals, the Prime Minister urged the cultivators to save our motherland.