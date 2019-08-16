Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: How to vote online for your favourite contestant

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has neared its fourth round of elimination. Following the likes of Hema, Jaffar, and Tamanna Simhadri, who were eliminated in the first three weeks of the show, another contestant will bid adieu to the house by the end of this week. Ravi Krishna, Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Rohini, and Sreemukhi are the seven contestants who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week. While Ali Reza is the captain of the house currently, Mahesh Vitta, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam, and Himaja are the housemates who have been declared safe in the fourth week.

To survive in the house, the nominated contestants will depend on the votes cast by the viewers as the housemate to garner the least number of votes will be evicted. Viewers can cast their vote online or by giving a missed call to save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: How to vote online?

As mentioned above, viewers looking to vote online can log on to Hotstar. Here are the steps for Bigg Boss 3 Telugu online voting:

On Phone:

Install Hotstar App on Playstore.

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials.

Below the episode window, you’ll find the text ‘Voting for today is now open’.

Click on the Vote option that is provided near the text.

Among the seven nominated contestants, cast your 10 votes for the ones you wish to save.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu voting by missed call numbers

Shiva Jyothi: 8466 996 701

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Rohini: 8466 996 707

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

At the end of the voting process, show host Akkineni Nagarjuna, on Sunday, will announce the contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu.