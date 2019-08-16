The buzz surrounding Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy seems to hit a new high with each passing day. While it was the film’s first look that took the social media by storm last year, it is the recently-released making video that has currently got the fans up and jumping on their feet. Adding to the frenzy, the makers have revealed that Pawan Kalyan, who is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, has lent his voice over to the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The news has been shared by Ram Charan, who is producing the magnum opus under Konidela Production Company. Taking to Facebook, Ram Charan wrote, “Thank you Kalyan Babai for lending your voice to the #SyeRaa teaser and making it even more special!!”

Surender Reddy too thanked Pawan Kalyan for lending his voice over to the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The director tweeted, “Very thankful to Pawan Kalyan garu for lending his voice to our teaser. It’s a creative call, No better person can narrate a story of an unsung hero than a peoples man #PSPK.”

Very thankful to @PawanKalyan garu for lending his voice to our teaser. It’s a creative call, No better person can narrate a story of an unsung hero then a peoples man #PSPK 🙏 #PawanKalyan #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #MegastarChiranjeevi @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/Fc4xLYYNXD — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) August 16, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, apart from featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, has a slew of superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Tamannaah and Ravi Kishan among others. The film essays India’s first civil rebellion against the British rule and comes as a biopic of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy of Andhra Pradesh.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser is slated to be released on 20 August. Watch the making of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy video here: