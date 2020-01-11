Swachh Survekshan 2020: Visakhapatnam tops charts in citizen feedback

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation officials have been getting things in order for the Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020. Every year, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs releases a list of the cleanest cities in India after undertaking a comprehensive four-step survey. One part of the survey is to gather the citizens’ feedback on their local municipality’s work through the year. The GVMC therefore has amped up its game ahead of the survey. It has invited Vizagites to register their votes by dialing toll-free number ‘1969’ or via the Swacchta web application. As per a recent update, Visakhapatnam has topped the charts in the category of citizen feedback as on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam city is showing josh in giving feedback and is on top rank in citizen feedback category. Let us show the same josh in Twitter and Facebook. Please share your experience of cleanliness activities in visakhapatnam and trend#SwachhSurvekshan2020visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/iIdiuBSJIB — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) January 9, 2020

The GVMC also appealed to Visakhapatnam citizens to spread the word about Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020 on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The personnel has also been cleaning up the drains in various parts of the city ahead of the officials’ visit.

Cleaning of geddas in various parts of the city was taken up by @GVMC_OFFICIAL Appeal to the citizens, not to through garbage in the drains and geddas. #ss2020 #SwachhSurvekshan2020visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/o9BqVsRJir — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) January 11, 2020

GVMC Commissioner also took to her Twitter account and asked the citizens to register any complaints they may have on WhatsApp through the numbers – 966690919293 / 180042500009. She added that Visakhapatnam must aspire to be named the cleanest city in India.

Will do our best. Request to tweet the clean and beautiful Vizag photos #SwachhSurvekshan2020Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/xyosDDO800 — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) January 11, 2020