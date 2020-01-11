Innovation Valley, Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam to be revamped

The Innovation Valley and Millennium Towers, at the IT SEZ in Visakhapatnam, will soon be undergoing a revamp to host several new features.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has been instructed to equip the Innovation Valley in Visakhapatnam with modern security systems in view of the offices that are slated to come up here. It has also been reported that the building, which currently features a significant part of it in glass, is expected to be remade with concrete walls for safety purposes. The adjacent Millennium Tower-B, which is currently under construction, is also likely to feature some changes as suggested by the officials.

It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office are likely to be shifted to Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam from Amaravati. While there has been no official confirmation on the same, sources claim that the Towers are under consideration for the purpose. The reports in this regard surfaced after the State Government’s recent proposal of setting up Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. Reports by two expert committees, led by GN Rao and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) respectively, have backed the Chief Minister’s proposal of decentralised capitals in order to develop all pockets of the State.