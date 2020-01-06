Andhra Pradesh Secretariat set to be shifted to Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, in all likelihood, will soon be shifted to Visakhapatnam. As per reports, the State Secretariat will be relocated to the Millennium Towers by 20 January. Sources also suggest that certain departments belonging to the State’s ministries will be moved to the port city in the coming days. Several other key decisions are likely to be made in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Praveen Prakash, visited Visakhapatnam on Saturday to inspect possible locations where the Secretariat and the CM’s office could be built. Reportedly, the Sunrise Tower, which is located adjacent to the Millennium Towers, is being considered to set up the CM’s office.

Reports have also suggested that the contingent, led by Praveen Prakash, inspected Mathurawada buildings at IT Hills and held meetings with various representatives of IT companies in Visakhapatnam. It is also expected that the Republic Day parade will be held in Visakhapatnam.

The Secretary’s move comes in after two high-level committees were set up to advise the Andhra Pradesh government on where the State capital must be set up. Both Boston Consulting Group and G N Rao committee suggested that Visakhapatnam would be ideal to build the State capital keeping in mind the exorbitant costs that the State would have to pay for if Amaravati were chosen instead. Amaravati’s close proximity to the Krishna river bed was also cited as a reason stated in the reports. The officials said it would make the city vulnerable to flooding and inundation. The State government has not announced its official decision yet, as it awaits another report from top officials on the matter.