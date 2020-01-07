Tram-like transport facility proposed along Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

In a high-level meeting with Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to expedite all development works in Visakhapatnam. The CM’s orders were two-fold: to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply to Vizag and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for taking up a tram-like public transport system from Beach Road to Bheemili.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare proposals for drawing water from the Polavaram project in order to provide Visakhapatnam with round-the-clock drinking water supply. Mr Reddy also proposed constructing a tram-like transport system that would extend from Ramakrishna Beach to Bheemili. Officials were directed to contact an appropriate consultancy and prepare the DPR for the proposed tram project.

Further directing the officials to fasten the development work, CM Jagan asked to appoint special officers in Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, and Pulivendula to ensure the developmental activities are being done in a timely fashion. They were also asked to submit DPRs for the works set to be done in these three areas specifically. The officials stated that 10,794 eligible beneficiaries have been identified to distribute housing plots in Tadepalli and Mangalagiri. The CM said the State’s goal is to distribute the housing documents to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme.

The CM directed officials to expedite the Krishna river wall works to prevent inundation along the river bank. Kamalapuram and Kuppam have also been given the approval to be upgraded as municipalities.