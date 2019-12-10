Swachh Survekshan 2020: GVMC looks to slot Vizag in a better spot

As Swachh Survekshan 2020 is all set to begin from 4 January, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana ordered the officials to intensify their efforts to improve the ranking of Vizag. Speaking with the officials in a meeting held on Monday, the Municipal Chief directed the officials to educate the citizens on waste segregation.

Launched as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Government of India, Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India. The survey will be held on aspects including Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag, and Star rating of garbage-free cities. Each city will be awarded a score out of 5000 marks, through Direct Observation, Service Level Progress, Citizen Feedback and Certification.

While Vizag stood third in the Swachh Survekshan rankings in 2017, it slumped to the seventh position in 2018. With the city’s ranking in 2019 going down to 23, the GVMC has been taking measures to bag a better spot in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2020.

The municipal authority has been carrying out intensive sanitation drives, anti-larval operations, door-to-door collection and segregation of waste across Visakhapatnam. Furthermore, the GVMC Commissioner ordered the officials to provide community and public toilets, in slums, parks and markets among others to obtain the double plus ranking in the ODF category. under Swachh Survekshan 2020.