S.S. Rajamouli will shoot crucial scenes of his upcoming magnum opus RRR in Visakhapatnam. The director arrived in the city on Monday to scout filming locations. The shooting of RRR is slated to begin near Modakondamma Temple, in Paderu, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday and is expected to last one week. Coming on the back of the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli has already generated quite a buzz for the film among the audience around the country.

RRR, which brings together the duo of Junior NTR and Ram Charan for the first time, is a fictional retelling of the lives of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in their youths. Junior NTR will star as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will portray the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will make their Tollywood debuts with this film. Alia Bhatt will be the female lead opposite Ram Charan while Ajay Devgn will be playing an undisclosed role.

Produced by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments, RRR is being made on a whopping budget. Earlier, the makers had announced a bunch of additions to an already legendary cast. Olivia Morris will portray one of the leads while Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will play the lead antagonists. RRR is slated to release on July 30, 2020.