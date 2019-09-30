Suspected bank robbery raises alarm in Visakhapatnam district

In a shocking event, a gang of thieves is suspected to have looted the Union Bank of India branch at Gangaraju Madugula village, commonly known as G Madugula, in Visakhapatnam District. The suspected bank robbery took place on Saturday night.

The incident came into light when a bank employee had visited the ATM at the bank on Sunday morning. After noticing the bank’s broken window grills, he immediately alerted the branch manager and local police. The police held a preliminary investigation upon reaching the scene of the suspected bank robbery in Visakhapatnam.

According to sources, the bank, which is located in the outskirts of G Madugula, was reportedly not equipped with adequate security. As per the sources, the police suspect that the thieves might have noticed the possible security flaws and carried out the crime during the weekend. In order to conceal their identities, the gang also destroyed the CCTV cameras. After breaking through the windows and strong room using a gas welding machine, the thieves are suspected to have escaped with the stolen cash.