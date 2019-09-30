Best gift a son could give his father: Allu Arjun on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

One of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to hit the screens on 2 October. Starring Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara and Tamannah among others, the film is based on India’s first rebellion against the British empire. With just a few days left for its release, the magnum opus has been making the right buzz across all film industries. In the latest, popular Telugu star, Allu Arjun, who is the nephew of Chiranjeevi, conveyed his wishes to Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Noting that the film marked a proud moment for Telugu cinema, Allu Arjun wrote, “When I saw Magadheera many years back, I thought someday I want to see Chiranjeevi garu in this kind of a grand epic film. It’s a wish that came true today.”

Sharing his thoughts on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and its makers, Allu Arjun further added, “I thank and congratulate the producer and my dear brother Ram Charan for making this kind of an epic movie with Chiranjeevi garu. It’s the best gift a son could give his father. A tribute to his legacy. I wish all the best to entire cast and crew of this film. My special respect to director Surender Reddy garu. I wish this film should create magic in our hearts that will remain forever and always echo in our hearts as Sye Raa.”

View this post on Instagram #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

Allu Arjun is currently working for his upcoming film ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and is slated to hit the theatres for Sankranti 2020.