During the early hours of Monday, 28 March 2022, a bandh was staged at various areas in the city, opposing the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. Restrictions were imposed along the National Highway by the police to avoid the protestors from staging the bandh. Barricades were set up at Maddilapalem, Isukathota, Venkojipalem, Old Dairy Farm, and other areas along the highway. Residents of the areas where traffic restrictions were imposed had to commute through the smaller lanes.

As per sources, vehicles are not being allowed to move in or out of the Vizag Steel Plant and the Steel Plant Township. A number of worker unions, welfare groups, and both leading and opposition political parties have extended their support for the bandh. The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to the locals to ensure the success of the bandh. In a press note released recently, they have stated that the FDNA will unconditionally support the bandh by Vizag Steel Plant employees.

Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) members have staged a protest near the Old Dairy Farm Junction. APSRTC buses and other government vehicles were blocked by the protestors. “Do not privatize Vizag Steel Plant” and “reduce oil and gas rates” were their slogans. Several schools have declared a holiday owing to the bandh across the city. The protests are expected to intensify and it is evident that the police department is preparing to avoid any inconvenience for the commoners.