India’s vast coastline is dotted with a plethora of mesmerising natural wonders, and its soaring cliffs are among the most striking of them. These towering formations offer not only a breathtaking sight but also a unique vantage point to witness the majestic beauty of the sea. From the rugged cliffs of Maharashtra to the picturesque promontories of Tamil Nadu, the Indian coastline is blessed with a diverse range of cliffs that cater to the taste of every traveller. In this article, we will take you on a journey to explore some of the most awe-inspiring coastal cliffs in India that offer a spectacular view of the sea.

So, fasten your seatbelts, and get ready to be mesmerised by the sheer magnificence of these coastal cliffs in India

Meenkunnu Beach Cliff, Kerala

The Meenkunnu Beach is located in the village of Azhikode, which is situated in the northern part of the Indian state of Kerala. The beach’s name translates to “Hills of Fish,” and it is a scenic spot that is surrounded by palm trees. Adjacent to the beach, there is a cliff that is also covered in greenery, offering visitors a panoramic view of the entire beach. Viewing the beach from this cliff is an experience that is sure to leave visitors spellbound and enamoured with the natural beauty of Kerala.

Yarada Beach Cliff, Andhra Pradesh

Yarada Beach is located approximately 15 kilometres from Visakhapatnam and attracts both tourists and locals. Positioned on the east coast of the Bay of Bengal, the beach boasts the Dolphin Hill, a well-known vantage point. The journey to Yarada Beach is an experience in its own right as it provides a bird’s-eye view of the entire coastline. Visitors can partake in a range of activities such as surfing, enjoying local cuisine, and taking long walks along the beach to make the most of their time there.

Kudle Beach Cliff, Gokarna Karnataka

Gokarna, a town famous for Hindu pilgrimages, is situated in the Indian state of Karnataka and is acknowledged for its breathtaking palm-fringed beaches, azure waters, and golden sand. The beach we are discussing is located in Gokarna and is popular for its crescent-shaped shoreline. Visitors can participate in a variety of water sports such as kayaking, jet skiing, banana boating, and many others while enjoying their time on this beach. Om Beach, another stunning beach in Gokarna, is also worth visiting.

Varkala Beach Cliff, Kerala

Varkala Beach is situated about 40 kilometres away from Thiruvananthapuram and is one of the most picturesque beaches in Kerala. What makes Varkala Beach stand out is its cliff that provides a sweeping view of the entire beach and merges with the Arabian Sea. Visitors can engage in several water sports like paragliding, surfing, parasailing, and many others during their time at the beach. Additionally, the Southern Varanasi title is attributed to Varkala due to the presence of the 2000-year-old Janardhan Swami Temple.

NH-66 (Maharashtra-Goa)

The NH-66, which connects Mumbai and Goa, offers several awe-inspiring sights to those who traverse it. On travel along this highway, one can behold stunning views of beaches from cliffs, verdant landscapes, and other picturesque scenery. The journey along this route is guaranteed to leave an indelible impression on any traveller. The National Highway 66, also known as the Mumbai-Goa highway, spans a distance of 1,608 kilometres.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.