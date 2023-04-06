Once again, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train has fallen victim to a distressing incident of stone pelting. On Thursday, 6 April 2023, the train’s C-8 coach window glass was shattered due to the violent actions of miscreants, causing the train’s scheduled departure at 5:45 am to be delayed until 9:45 am.

This is the third time in the last three months that the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train has been subjected to stone pelting. Earlier in January, the train’s glass pane was also damaged during maintenance work in Visakhapatnam.

In response to the most recent incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an investigation to identify the perpetrators responsible for this criminal act. The Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Kumar Sathpathy, has condemned the actions of the miscreants and appealed to the public to refrain from damaging public property.

The DRM emphasised that the Vande Bharat Express train is a public asset, and its protection is a responsibility shared by everyone. The estimated cost of the damage caused to the window glass is believed to be around one lakh rupees. A further investigation is underway.

