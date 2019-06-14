Andhra Pradesh tourism to soon have a brand ambassador

Minister of Tourism and Youth advancement of Andhra Pradesh, Avanthi Srinivas shared the government’s plans to appoint a brand ambassador for promoting tourism in the state. Speaking at a press conference after conducting a review with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas shed light on a few of the points discussed in the meeting.

“The state government will focus on generating more revenue and employment opportunities through tourism. In the coming days, we plan to develop tourist spots across all 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, thereby providing jobs to the local youth,” he said. The YSRCP leader also proposed the construction of a Shilparamam-like facility in Amaravati to conduct public and private functions in the capital city.

Drawing parallels with the model of Gujarat, the minister said the state would rope in a celebrity to promote tourism. “Gujarat, which is the state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being promoted by Amitabh Bachchan. On the same lines, we plan to appoint a celebrity, preferably from the field of cinema or sports, as the brand ambassador of Andhra Pradesh.”

“Several tourist spots like Araku and Borra Caves attract international tourists every year. We are looking to employ guides, who are well-versed in English and Hindi to help the non-Telugu speakers at these places. Furthermore, we would work closely with other departments in the state to provide the requisite infrastructure at different places,” he stated.