Janupalli Srinivas, who has been languishing in jail for the past five years in connection with the alleged attack also referred to as Kodi Kathi Case on Y S Jaganmohan Reddy at the Vizag airport in October 2018 when he was the Leader of Opposition, was granted bail by the High Court on Thursday.

The court granted the bail on Rs. 25,000 surety, guaranteed by two persons. The accused was asked to attend the Mummidivaram police station every Sunday without fail.

Srinivas, who was arrested after the attack, was released on bail on May 25, 2019. However, his bail was cancelled on August 13 of the same year. Since then, he has been in jail and his parents sought the release of their son stating that they have no one to take care of them at the old age. They even launched a hunger strike recently seeking the release of their son.

Srinivas had applied for bail seven times in the past but in vain.

The incident, termed the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, had become a hot topic during the 2019 elections. While the YSRCP blamed TDP for the attack, the latter alleged that it was a drama enacted by Jaganmohan Reddy to gain sympathy in the elections.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

