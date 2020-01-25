SpiceJet to launch more cargo flights from Visakhapatnam

The Chief Executive Officer of SpiceJet Cargo, Sanji Gupta, met the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) team at Visakhapatnam Airport, on Saturday, regarding the launching of air freight services from the city.

As reported earlier, SpiceJet is all set to operate an exclusive cargo flight, via Visakhapatnam, which is capable of carrying 20 tons of load. The proposed route is Chennai-Vizag-Calcutta on alternative dates and Chennai-Vizag-Surat on the days in between. The flight is expected to land in the city every day at 11:30 AM, in the peak hour slot. During the meeting, Mr Gupta has requested Visakhapatnam MP, MVV Satyanarayana, to permit the airlines to begin their operations from 15 February, 2020.

In a press release, the APATA shared, “There is a huge potential in seafood, pharmaceuticals and other export cargo from Visakhapatnam. Owing to high demand, SpiceJet has agreed to start more cargo liners from the city. The airlines is also looking forward to launching dedicated flights for cargo to international destinations as well”. The Travellers Association further informed that the N5 taxi track is ready for operations, which will boost slots availability by 50%.

The APATA thanked SpiceJet, and the Airport Director, for the initiatives and hoped for quick approval of facilitating faster movement of air cargo in Vizag, to boost the economy. Along with the AP Air Travellers Association members, SpiceJet Senior General Manager (Operations), Rajesh H Singh, and Senior General Manager (Sales), Sanjeev Sharma were present during the discussion.