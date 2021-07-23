In view of rising demand from the public, and with the objective of providing a comfortable journey to the passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, decided to run special trains between Gunupur and Visakhapatnam. Gunupur is a sub-divisional headquarters of Rayagada District in Odisha, and this train can be used to travel to places like Haddubhangi, Kashinagar, Lihuri, Banasadhara and Palasingh. This train can also be used by passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam. Here are the details of the train to aid your travel.

Train no. 08522 Visakhapatnam – Gunupur special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 5:35 am, with effect from 27 July 2021, until further notice. The train will reach Gunupur at 12:20 pm.

In return, train no. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Gunupur at 1:55 pm, with effect from 27 July 2021, until further advice. This special train will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:45 pm.

These special trains will have the following stoppages between Visakhapatnam & Gunupur: Marripalem, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Garividi, Chipurupalli, Sigadam, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Urlam, Tilaru, Kotabommali, Naupada, Takkali, Peddasana, Temburu, Ganguvada, Pathapatnam, Parlakhemundi, Sitapuram, Haddubhangi, Kashinagar, Lihuri, Banasadhara and Palasinghi.

The train will have the following composition: Second Class coaches – 10 and Second class cum luggage coaches – 2.

Also, train no. 08047 Howrah – Vasco-da-Gama special train, which passes through Visakhapatnam, has been cancelled for 26 July 2021.

All passengers are requested to make the best use of this special train on the Visakhapatnam – Gunupur route.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before, and during, the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All the passengers are advised to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently, and maintain social distancing.

They are also advised to keep themselves updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.