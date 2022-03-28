The Telugu Indian Idol has been keeping everyone on their toes and the Special 12 battle it out in front of the three judges. Episodes 9 and 10 have changed the game altogether. The singing reality show is being aired on the Telugu streaming platform Aha every Friday and Saturday. The show is being hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreeram Chandra and the judges include, actress and singer Nithya Menon, music director Thaman, and playback singer Karthik.

The judges picked the Super 12 contestants after many were disqualified from the auditions and theatre rounds. The show has successfully completed the Superheroes round and the contestants are now battling the danger zone. Voting lines have been thrown open for the audience to vote for their favourite contestant and help them reach the next round.

Episode 9 had a total of 6 participants who showcased their talents to the judges and audience. Participant number 2 Vaishnavi received a “Bomma Blockbuster” performance for her take on the song Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise. The contestant at the age of 16 was seen to be a major competition for the rest. Vagdehi who performed on a tough song Bellary Bava from Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum was praised by Thaman as an out-of-the-park performance. The judges also thoroughly enjoyed the performances of Jayanth, Renu, and Maruthi. Aditi Bhavaraju who is already a playback singer sang the song Ennallaku Gurtochana Vana from the film Varsham and received accolades for her performance from all the judges.

Episode 10 saw the performance of 6 contestants, who showcased their best. Contestant number 3, Pranathi received the Bomma Blockbuster performance for her performance on Rajasekhara Nee Pai Moju from the film Leader. She confessed that the hero of her life is her mother, who was invited onto the stage to sing a song along with her daughter. The emotional scene moved the judges. Participants Jaskaran Singh and Manya received many praises from Thaman for their performances. Nithya Menon also joined to dance with the Punjab origin singer. Participant Lalas crooned to Laludharwaja Kada from Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam and shared her childhood memories with her uncle, who is also the host of the show. The other two participants Srinivas and Laxmi Sravani were also praised for their choice of songs and performances.

Voting lines: Voting lines are available on the Aha app. Viewers can give 50 votes to their favorite participant or give a missed call to vote for their favorite participant.

