Visakhapatnam-based International boxer and coach Usha Nagisetty has been invited by the Andhra Pradesh Government to receive felicitation by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on 2 April 2022 in Vijayawada. Usha had received the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award in August 2020 and is being felicitated for the same. The governor will be congratulating many such awardees at the Raj Bhavan.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, and with an aim to start the year on an inspirational note, the government has decided to felicitate those with extraordinary achievements in the state. Usha who had previously applied for the Arjuna Award missed the chance due to unknown reasons. The ace sports person did not lose hope and applied for the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award and her hard work and achievements in the field have finally been recognized.

The boxer on her achievement said, “I feel extremely happy my hard work has been recognized. The award is the proof of it.” The 37-year-old champion trains at the Sports Training Center in Visakhapatnam and is supported by Olympic Gold Quest. It is a not-for-profit foundation that identifies and supports Indian athletes. She won the gold medal at the 2008 Asian Women Boxing Championships and the silver medal at the 2008 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship.

The boxer is also a renowned coach of the Indian Railways Women team. The Elite Women’s team under her coaching participated at the 73rd International Boxing Tournament Strandja and won 2 gold and 1 bronze medal recently.

The sportsperson opined that hard work, smartness, and discipline are the keys to achieving one’s goal.