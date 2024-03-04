Popular social media star and budding Telugu actress, Soumya Shetty, also known as Soumya Killampally, has been arrested by the Vizag City Police for her suspected involvement in a gold theft case. It is reported that she is the accused in an incident that occurred on 23 February at Balaji Metro Residency in Dondaparthy. The flat owner, Prasad Babu, a retired Indian Postal Department employee, reported a theft of 150 tolas of gold ornaments, prompting a police investigation.

The police, with the help of the ‘clues’ team, collected fingerprints and analyzed CCTV footage from the flat. Eleven individuals came under suspicion, leading to the detention and questioning of three suspects, including Soumya Shetty.

Soumya, a well-known social media influencer on platforms like Instagram, and an aspiring actress currently working on the film, ‘Shivam‘, had close relations with Maunika, Prasad’s daughter. The two had met at a film audition event.

A frequent visitor to Maunika’s house, Soumya reportedly observed their lifestyle and valuables closely. She allegedly took advantage of the family’s trust during these visits. The police claim that Soumya repeatedly entered the bedroom through their bathroom and stole gold ornaments totaling 1 kg in weight. The theft came to light when Maunika’s family members noticed the missing gold upon returning from a wedding.

They filed a complaint, and the Vizag City Police immediately nabbed the accused and registered an FIR on the gold theft case.

After executing her plan to steal gold ornaments, Shetty allegedly made a swift getaway to Goa.

After being arrested, Soumya Shetty reportedly confessed to her involvement in the theft, and the police recovered 74 grams of gold. However, she claimed she couldn’t return the rest and allegedly threatened to end her life. The investigation is ongoing.

Soumya has over 1 lakh followers on her Instagram and is a classical dancer. She was trying to make it big in the entertainment business. She was seen in films like ‘The Trip,’ and ‘Yours Lovingly.’

