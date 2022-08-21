It’s that time of the year when the annual Joint Entrance Examination –Advanced, aka JEE- Advanced, is conducted throughout the country. This challenging test is considered one of the world’s toughest examinations. Students topping this exam, consisting of Math, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) as the major syllabus, get the opportunity to enter the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Attempted by those who have passed out of 12th grade, the IIT JEE-Advanced examination for 2022 is tentatively set to happen on 28 August 2022. The IIT across the country offers 4-year and 5-year courses in different engineering fields and is primarily known for its practical application of knowledge. Promising high-end placements at the end of the course, IIT has gained prominence among engineering students. There is an immense frenzy among students to get into these institutes, despite physical and mental health challenges. Therefore, the best way to approach any examination would be to take tips from those who have already mastered this step. Making this process a little bit simpler, JEE-Advanced toppers from Vizag between 2018-20 give you some tips for preparation.

Consider following these smart tips while you prepare for JEE-Advanced 2022.

#1 Experimental learning must complement the theoretical study

Often, aspirants tend to consume more bookish knowledge during the two months gap between JEE Main and JEE Advanced. This depletes their realistic implementation, and they only strive to solve the questions conceptually.

A master tip from Hemant Kumar Chodipilli (All India Rank-5, 2018) advises that revising the topics and solving the past year’s questions and mock papers must be the main priority for students. This develops their practical approach toward the questions, as they could get acquainted with the paper pattern and logically experiment with their ideas.

#2 Flexible choosing of subjects

A six-hour examination, garnished with questions from all concepts of MPC and complicated exam patterns, frightens the students a lot. This stress will not allow the students to hop from one subject to another. They intend to complete at least one subject confidently, which is where they start losing.

A smart tip from G Manoj (All India Rank-436, 2019) discloses that while practicing, one must learn to switch between subjects, prioritising them according to the difficulty level. Easy and moderate questions must be attempted first, and then students must face the difficult ones. This helps them to grab more marks confidently.

#3 Avoid Overloading

Chilling out amid preparation is often considered a crime by the teaching faculty as they feel taking a break diverts the students. They think the students must not get disturbed while preparing for the exam. This may not always be true.

A helpful tip from MSK Mohan (All India Rank-7, 2018) says that overloading is the source of fatigue and irritation. Taking a break from the regular study schedule is a must. Including an extracurricular activity during the break allows aspirants to be slightly relaxed. This healthy frame of mind will help in their subject learning and getting fresh ideas while preparing for the exam.

#4 Formula Sheets and Short Notes

The syllabus contains 300 sub-topics; learning them is quite a task for the students. Here it is essential to keep in mind that going more profound than the syllabus requires must be avoided.

A precious tip from Akash Cherukuri (All India Rank-40, 2019) reveals that important concepts, short notes, and formulae sheets must be prepared for an overlook during the last days of prep. This highly benefits the students during those few hours before the examination.

#5 Procrastination is Deadly

Many times aspirants start avoiding a particular topic, or subject, due to incomplete understanding. This slowly turns to procrastination, and they later regret not studying it when the topic appears in the exam. With high negative markings in the exam, aspirants must be careful while attempting the paper.

A stunning tip from Karthik Pontula (All India Rank-195, 2020) says that students start neglecting the topic when their doubts pile up and suffer from a blurry understanding. They must clear their queries as early as possible. With clarification, interest develops, and procrastination can be driven away.

What’s more helpful than guidance and valuable tips from the toppers themselves for IIT JEE-Advanced 2022? Boost your preparation with these master tips, which might polish your approach techniques and study plan. Thus helping you move a step closer to your dream IIT. Let us know in the comments below, or ping us on Instagram, which of these tips helped you during your preparation for IIT JEE-Advanced 2022.

Please Note: The above-mentioned points do not ensure 100 per cent success, but only serve as useful tips.