The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vizag is all set to host the 18th edition of the Special Olympics for specially-abled children at Diamond Jubilee Stadium (Port Trust) on 21 August 2022 from 9:30 am. The event will witness the participation of children with hearing visual impairments physical and mental disabilities from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

The JCI has announced that registration for all the participants is free and JCI volunteers will assist all the participants and their escorts throughout the process. In its 17th edition, more than 600 specially-abled students from 30 schools/ organisations, took part in various events like shot put, discus throw, javelin, running, relay race and softball which were categorised into below 12 years, 12-20 years and above 21 years for both boys and girls.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Kumar Satpathy, will be inaugurating the event as the Chief Guest. President of GITAM University, M Sri Bharat, has been invited as the Guest of Honour, and MD of Ora Motors, Krishnakanth will be attending the event as a special invitee. GVMC Commissioner, G Lakshmisha and Dhyan Chand awardee and an international boxer N Usha will be attending as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour for the valedictory function.

Founder of JCI Vizag Special Olympics, Prakash Kochar said, “Although there has been a considerable rise in the number of participants in the event from the past 18 years, there is still a need to foster the talent of these special students. Awareness of the importance of sports needs to be created among the trainers and teachers of these special children and they need to be motivated to take part in such activities.”

He also added, “The rolling shield in the name of my younger brother Prem Kochar who lost his life in an accident is also given every year to the school which has done well in all the categories of events.”

Winners in all categories will be given medals and all the participants will be given certificates. People with disabilities, who have done well in the field of sports will be felicitated on the occasion. President of JCI Vizag Jc S Venkatesh and Secretary Jc V Chaitanya said that the event will also witness a band salute by the students of Kendra Vidyalaya and a cultural fest by the special students.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.