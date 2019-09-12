Sixth Edition of Vizag Navy Marathon scheduled on November 17

The Vizag Navy Marathon once again promises to kindle the urge amongst Vizagites to lead a healthy life through ‘running’.

The sixth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon, an initiative of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) will be held in four categories. The categories are Courage Run (Full Marathon), Destiny Run (Half Marathon), Friendship Run (10 Km) and Run for Fun (5 Km) on Sunday, 17 November 2019.

All runs will be flagged off from near Vishwapriya Hall, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. The race route will be running parallel to the scenic seashore of the city towards GITAM University, and beyond. Finally finishing back at Vishwapriya Hall.

The running event has been receiving an overwhelming and growing response over the years, with a quantum leap from 1,800 participants in the first edition, in 2014, to over 18,000 participants expected this year.

The sixth edition, of Vizag Navy Marathon, is indeed special for two reasons. Firstly for the massive number of people running. Secondly, that the race route is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Running). The latter make Vizag Navy Marathon a qualifying race for “World Major Marathons”. Runners who run, and achieve a qualifying time, can enter the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon and New York City Marathon. The AIMS certificate is going to attract runners not just from across India. The city is also expected to see internationally renowned runners gracing the event.

Vizag Navy Marathon is also striving to leave a zero carbon footprint by abstaining from the use of plastic water bottles and single use plastic products. Visakhapatnam now has its feet firm in the running map of the world. Runners from all over India and abroad are going to take back the picturesque memories of our beautiful city. This certainly will give a boost to local tourism. We appeal to the populace to come in large numbers. And to encourage the participants along the route and make the run festive. The Civil Administration and City Police Department are actively involved in making this iconic event a great success. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has stepped forward this year while Care Hospital, Novotel, Fresh Choice, CMR are also contributing towards the success of the event.

Dr Muralidhar Nannapaneni is the Race Director. Registrations and other race details are available at www.vizagnavymarathon.com