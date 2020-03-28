Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported six new cases of coronavirus on Saturday; the highest number of cases recorded in the state in a single day so far.

As per the media bulletin released by the State Government, two patients, (referred to as Patient 14 and Patient 15 respectively), from Guntur district, have been identified as contacts of the person (referred to as Patient 10), who had earlier tested positive after returning from New Delhi. The patients were admitted to a hospital on 26 March and have been kept under isolation since then.

A 60-year-old male (referred to as Patient 16) tested positive for coronavirus after returning to Prakasam from New Delhi. The man was admitted to the GCH in Ongole after developing symptoms on 26 March. A 50-year-old female (referred to as Patient 17) has been identified as a contact of patient 16 from Prakasam district. She too was admitted to GCH after developing symptoms on 26 March.

While a 65-year-old male patient (referred to as Patient 18) from Krishna district has a travel history to Mecca, a 23-year-old male, from Kurnool, tested positive after returning from Rajasthan. The patient from Krishna district visited to GCH Vijayawada on 27 March while the youth from Kurnool visited GCH after developing symptoms on 24 March.

According to the State Health Control Room, Director, Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, a total number of 496 people have been tested. Of these, 461 have tested negative while the test results of 65 are awaited. With the addition of six new cases, the tally of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 19.