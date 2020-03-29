10 board games to keep you busy at home through this lockdown period

The 21-day lockdown can be a bit testing for the whole family, especially at homes where family members have had busy outdoor lives. However, now is the perfect opportunity to dust those board games and indoor games, and bid boredom goodbye. While most of these games are available online too, board games are great to help cut down technology usage too. Well, there’s no better way to bond with family, than over a board game! So here are 10 board games to keep you busy now.

1. Scrabble

This evergreen game of word-building is good fun for people across ages. A great way to build vocabulary, it helps with spellings as well.

2. Chess

Teaching logic, known to improve IQ, this game builds memory and creativity as it exercises both sides of the brain.

3. Risk

With the goal of the game being to take over the world, by eliminating enemies, this is a great way to teach kids about the countries and continents. Requiring skill, logic and a little bit of luck, over time you learn that it’s about strategizing well.

4. Cluedo

If your child is into suspense thrillers, this a great way to get them to hone both analytical skills and reasoning. Channel the Sherlock Holmes in you to find out the killer, the weapon and the room where it happened.

5. Ludo

A simple, fun and basic game that most of us played in our childhood, ludo can be engaging for the young ones. Teaching about colour, moving patterns and decision-making makes this a great family game.

6. Snakes and Ladders

From climbing up ladders, to getting swallowed by snakes, this timeless classic is great for teaching numbers to the young minds. As it teaches patience, it also integrates the important lesson of accepting defeat and overcoming challenges to get to the finish line.

7. Chinese checkers

With no apparent connection to China, this strategic board game originated in Germany. It involves moving pieces from one point of the star-shaped board to the opposite side, and the winner is determined by who reaches first.

8. Draughts

Also known as checkers, this one uses the regular chess board and coins of two different colours – usually black and red to get started. With the end goal being of destroying the opponent’s coins by jumping over them, the strategic game has coins move diagonally.

9. Monopoly/ business

Should you buy a house, or invest in a hotel? Through almost-real-looking money to choosing where you want to invest it, Monopoly takes the player through the ups and downs of the market, as the most successful business owner wins.

10. Life

Taking the player through the ups and downs of life, this game is laid-back, easy and is a great way to bond. Surely recommended to be played with family on a lazy Sunday.