An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and the police parties in the district on Wednesday. As many as 6 Maoists were gunned down during the encounter in Visakhapatnam.

Upon receiving reliable information on the movement of Maoists in Teegalametta Forest Area of Mampa PS limits, Visakhapatnam district, a combining operation was launched to apprehend the extremists. An exchange of fire took place at around 10 AM between Maoists and anti-Naxal elite force Greyhounds close to the U Peddipalem village, 10 km away from Mampa in Koyyuru Mandal. It is learnt that around 30 Maoists have been conducting meetings, giving inconvenience for the tribals in the surrounding areas.

Six Maoists (3 male and 3 female) were fatally wounded in the encounter and a huge cache of weapons (AK, Carbine, 303, Tapancha, country-made weapons ) along with Literature, kit bags, explosive materials were seized from the site in Visakhapatnam. The deceased has been identified as Ranadev alias Arkin (DCM), Sande Gangiah (P Ashok (DCM), Santu Nachika (ACM), Lalitha (PM), Paike (PM). Among the deceased, one female is yet to be identified.

Visakhapatnam District SP, B Krishna Rao, shared the photos for further dissemination of information to their families. During the exchange of fire, some of the Maoists with injuries seem to have escaped and it is appealed to them to surrender and are assured of the best possible medical treatment. An appeal is made to all the Maoists to surrender before police and all benefits would be extended as per the existing policy.